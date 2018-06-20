Four-star Mark Williams should be high-priority recruit in 2020 class
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Mark Williams' potential is hard to match, even for some of his peers in the Rivals150. The 6-foot-10 center has plenty of room for growth, and college programs have taken note. Virginia Tech, Virginia, Oklahoma State, VCU, Clemson, Georgetown, Wake Forest and Stanford have all offered Williams, he told Rivals.com, and North Carolina has begun to show interest.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Virginia: “It is a great school with high-level, ACC competition. Overall, it is just great. I have been there before to see a couple of games. They take pride in defense.”
Virginia Tech: “An ACC school in the state of Virginia, and coach Buzz (Williams), he is a good coach. He is very passionate and he likes to show that he is passionate towards his players and that he is all in.”
Oklahoma State: “They are just telling me that they love me there and that I could be a good fit with my size and length, and how I could work on both offense and defense.”
North Carolina: “Another ACC school and Roy Williams. He is a great coach. There isn’t much else to stay.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
While his recruitment is still in its infancy, Williams does have an understanding of what he wants in college program.
“Location is something that I am going to have think about later on, but I don’t think it will play a part, but things could change,” he said. “Academics are big but as well as basketball, along with my dream of getting to the NBA.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Williams’ upside is tremendous thanks to his mobility and capabilities around the basket. While he does have to become a more efficient finisher, bigs in the mold of Williams remain difficult to find, making him a hot commodity nationally.
Look for practically the entire ACC to prioritize Williams in the coming months. Having already visited Virginia, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, Williams will stay patient with the recruiting process