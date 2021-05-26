Four-star LB Troy Bowles has busy travel schedule
Troy Bowles has a busy June ahead filled with visits and seeing all these programs - and working out at some camps - should give the 2023 four-star linebacker a much better sense of his favorites.S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news