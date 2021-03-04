HokieHaven - Four-star Greg Jackson an emerging East Coast priority

Greg Jackson came in at No. 26 in the initial 2023 Rivals150 rankings. This makes Jackson the No. 8 power forward in the country, for his class. “I have really grown in my game over the last year," Jackson said. "I am comfortable taking more shots and I am getting to the basket more. I am starting to shoot the ball a lot better at this point, especially for a guy my size.” With the growth in his game has come some early notoriety from college coaches as well. “Right now, I have offers from Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest and Syracuse," he said. "I would say South Carolina, Clemson, Virginia Tech are contacting us the most right now.”

IN HIS OWN WORDS

South Carolina: “They check up in my, tell me about how great of a fit I would be there. They let me know all about the school and stuff. Coach (Frank) Martin will get in to you, but you have to play hard every possession, no slacking off. It’s the hometown school, they have great fan support.” Clemson: “I talk with coach (Antonio) Dean here. He keeps telling me about how I will be a great fit at Clemson, they need my size and how I move and all that. They got P.J. Hall there from Dorman, they run a lot of fast paced stuff, when you get the board you get to go.” Virginia Tech: “They run a lot of good offense there. They try to get their big guys open looks and all. And they take care of their athletes, they showed me they are like number one in nutrition. You know, and they have their own private airplanes they travel on and all that.”

WHAT'S NEXT?