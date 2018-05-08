Four-star Georgia guard hearing from five schools in earnest
Brenden Tucker jumped into the Rivals150 for the 2019 class for the first time in the middle of his junior season. He had a really strong junior season for Dacula High School (Ga.) and has continued to prove he’s among the top guards in the southeast in his class so far this travel season while playing with the Derrick Favors Celtics.
RELATED: Tre Mann latest, reclassifications, more in Evans Twitter Tuesday mailbag
His recruitment has picked up over the past six months as well. The 6-foot-2 combo guard from the Peach State says he talks most with Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Xavier. He’s been on campus multiple times at Clemson, Georgia and Georgia Tech. He mentioned Kansas State and Texas Tech as two schools who he’s starting to hear from.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Tucker talked about his interest in some of the schools recruiting and where he stands with them.
Clemson: “I’ve been to their campus to their campus a couple times and it’s really nice. I like how they play too.”
Georgia: “They came to our workouts. Coach [Tom] Crean has been texting me to see how things are going and how I’m doing in school. It’s a pretty good staff there.”
Georgia Tech: “I haven’t heard from them as much since Coach Tavaras [Hardy] left.”
Virginia Tech: “That’s a good program too. I’ve been talking to one of the assistants like daily. They have just been checking on me and watching me play.”
Xavier: “It’s a good school. It’s a good basketball school. Coach [Jonas] Hayes being up there means a lot. Ever since he’s been up there, it’s been like he never left Georgia.”
RIVALS REACTION
It’s still early in the process for Tucker, who doesn’t plan on making a verbal commitment until after travel season ends in July. Of the five schools he mentioned that he talks to most, he’s most familiar with the three school located close by where he’s already been on campus.
Georgia had done a really good job with him under Mark Fox’s staff, and Crean has picked up right where he left off. A big part of the reason Georgia was in such good shape under Fox was because of Hayes, who is now recruiting Tucker at Xavier. Tucker definitely seems to be intrigued by Virginia Tech as well.
This one could have some twists and turns over the next few months depending on which schools get serious about him.