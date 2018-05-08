IN HIS OWN WORDS

Tucker talked about his interest in some of the schools recruiting and where he stands with them. Clemson: “I’ve been to their campus to their campus a couple times and it’s really nice. I like how they play too.” Georgia: “They came to our workouts. Coach [Tom] Crean has been texting me to see how things are going and how I’m doing in school. It’s a pretty good staff there.” Georgia Tech: “I haven’t heard from them as much since Coach Tavaras [Hardy] left.” Virginia Tech: “That’s a good program too. I’ve been talking to one of the assistants like daily. They have just been checking on me and watching me play.” Xavier: “It’s a good school. It’s a good basketball school. Coach [Jonas] Hayes being up there means a lot. Ever since he’s been up there, it’s been like he never left Georgia.”

RIVALS REACTION