HokieHaven - Four-Star Friday: Unveiling 10 new four-stars in 2023 class

“Aguirre has the look of a big, tough guy that can only make plays between the hashes at the inside linebacker position, but he actually has the speed to be an asset in coverage. There’s a lot to like about his film, but a few things that really jumped out were his ability to shoot gaps quickly and shed blockers with ease. Georgia is the big school for Aguirre, but an offer from Miami would really catch his eye.” – Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst/rankings director

*****

“Brown has that linebacker's mentality of "see ball, go get ball," as he can sit in the hole and make a big tackle or wait for the play to develop, get to the running back and get him on the ground. His athleticism to cover sideline to sideline stands out the most. He wants to not only make tackles but punish the running back as well, and that physical nature is appealing. Brown also plays running back, so he knows some tricks on the other side of the field as well. Florida State, Florida, Miami, Notre Dame and others are all involved.” – Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****

“Demery, a talented 2023 Dallas standout, plays on both sides of the ball for TAPPS state champion Dallas Parish, but he projects as a fantastic strong safety at the collegiate level. He's built up his frame and delivers with a big presence defending over the middle of the field and even covering out of the nickel. "Demery amassed 62 tackles and five pass breakups as a sophomore last fall while flying to the football, making plays in the return game and punishing defenders trying to catch passes in the middle of the field. He also has the ability to make plays on the back end. This feels like it could boil down to Texas and Oklahoma for the newly minted four-star.” –Sam Spiegelman, national recruiting analyst

*****

“Freeling is a huge tackle prospect with good technique and some serious toughness. He has a lot of room left to fill out his nearly 6-foot-7 frame, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t strong. Freeling is plenty strong right now and it shows on film. Right now it appears Notre Dame is in the best position with Freeling, but he is going to take a lot of visits this summer so the Fighting Irish will have to work hard to stay on top.” – Friedman

*****

“Originally from Virginia, Hall transferred down to IMG Academy for his sophomore season and made an immediate impact for the eventual high school national champs. Hall has great size for the linebacker position already and is a good athlete, but what really sets him apart according to his coaches is his football IQ and leadership qualities. He plays fast because of how quickly he diagnoses plays and is always around the football. Early offers have come from the likes of Arizona State, Miami, Penn State and Virginia Tech.” – Josh Helmholdt, national recruiting analyst

*****

“After seeing Hyatt’s performance at the Atlanta Rivals Camp over the weekend, he is a no-brainer four-star prospect. He has great speed and explosiveness in the open field and quarterbacks will love his catch radius. Hyatt, the younger brother of Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, proved to be a skilled route runner and can create a lot of separation. Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina and many others are all involved in his recruitment.” – Friedman

*****

“Coming off a stellar performance at RCS Atlanta, Joiner -- an interior offensive lineman from Alabama -- punished defenders in the trenches last season at Oxford (Ala.) High. He's a mauler that thrives on physicality, and he's shown the ability to make blocks at multiple levels of a defense and is an effective finisher. "Joiner recently captured OL MVP honors at the Rivals Camp stop in Atlanta, where he turned in a nearly flawless performance at guard against quality competition. He's position-versatile, with an opportunity to be a terrific center. Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Clemson are all currently after Joiner.” - Spiegelman

*****

"Jones does an excellent job of reading the quarterback, seeing where he wants to go with the football and then getting there and making a play, whether that's an interception, knocking down a pass or making a big tackle. He has great timing and playmaking ability as he prefers to sit back in the secondary, scan the play and then come up and make something happen. USC, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Arizona State stand out early." – Gorney

*****

“Mickens, a defensive end from Indianapolis, is still early in his physical development but he flashed a tantalizing skillset as a sophomore and looks to have a bright future. Although he is a tall, lean end, Mickens shows surprising strength at the point of attack and uses his leverage to set the edge. "At his current size he shows the quickness to be out in the seven-technique position and rush the passer, but I could see him growing into more of a strongside defensive end before he reaches college. Rutgers was Mickens' most recent offer, joining previous Power Five offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Michigan State and Purdue.”- Helmholdt

*****