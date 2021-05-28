Four-Star Friday: Ten new four-stars emerge in 2023 class

Spring camp and 7-on-7 season are nearing their end and many elite prospects have emerged. In this week’s Four-Star Friday we have rated some of those elite prospects in the 2023 class, which will be expanded from its current Rivals100 to the Rivals250 this summer. Take a look at these 10 new four-stars in the 2023 class.

CHANDAVIAN BRADLEY

“We would have liked to see Bradley in-person this off-season to get a better feel for his frame and potential physical development. It is obvious he is still growing into that 6-foot-5 frame, but the potential he showed playing at just 205 pounds as a sophomore was impressive. "Bradley is lightning quick off the ball, but does not give anything away at the point of attack either. He is relentless to the football, and will only benefit from added weight and strength. He already holds a dozen offers from the likes of Colorado, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.” - Josh Helmholdt, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

ETHAN DAVIS

"Davis is a really unique prospect that just blew up this past week now that he has returned to the gridiron after a year hiatus during which he turned into a serious basketball prospect. The plan for him right now is to play both sports for the rest of his high school career. "There is always demand for an athletic 6-foot-5 receiver that weighs more than 200-pounds with ball skills like Davis. LSU, Texas, Florida and many others have offered him this week." - Adam Friedman, National Recruiting Analyst/Rankings Director

*****

RICO FLORES, JR.

“Flores really got on our radar in December when he performed well at The Show in Florida and then during his sophomore season that happened this spring he put up big numbers as a major weapon in Folsom's offense. "He can outrun almost any cornerback, he is a terrific route runner who doesn't slow down in and out of his breaks and he can make the tough catch, too. Lots of Pac-12 schools along with Notre Dame, Tennessee and others are already involved and Flores is good enough to play almost anywhere in the country.” - Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director

*****

MIKA HARRISON-PILOT

“There are few days off for Harrison-Pilot, a gifted two-way athlete for Temple (Texas) High School that plays slot receiver and safety in addition to being a standout track runner and baseball player. Harrison-Pilot is a big-play threat and has the speed to prove it after clocking a 21.6 in the 200-meter this past spring. "He's equally as dangerous in space and is a gifted route-runner with the ability to break away at the end of routes. USC, Baylor and Notre Dame are a few early teams to watch.” - Sam Spiegelman, National Recruiting Analyst

*****

DALE MILLER

“The Hoover (Ala.) High School product was a bit of an unknown commodity at the beginning of the spring, but Miller instantly proved to be one of the best defensive backs in coverage at RCS Atlanta in April. Miller has since collected offers from the likes of Arizona State, Boston College, Arkansas and Louisville. "The 6-foot, 170-pounder can tightly shadow receivers with smooth hips and the ability to turn and run with receivers downfield and cover routes over the middle. Miller has some long arms that allow to disrupt passes in the air and is a threat to pick off passes with his suddenness and anticipation.” - Spiegelman

*****

JOSHUA PADILLA

“The recruiting process has taken off for Padilla this spring and he now holds more than a dozen offers from schools such as Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon. As a sophomore, he played on an offensive line that also included class of 2022 four-star tackle Aamil Wagner. "Padilla is a true interior line prospect. He has a good frame and good athleticism for the position. He had some struggles at the Rivals Camp in Indianapolis, but that was related to technique and there is plenty of time to develop in those areas for the young lineman.” - Helmholdt

*****

KHAI PREAN

"Prean is a two-way standout from The Boot. He makes plays in the backfield and at safety and brings intriguing speed and versatility to any offense. Prean, who turned heads at RCS Atlanta in April, consistently finds holes in the defense and is elusive after the catch. "He's a mismatch running and catching passes out of the backfield as well. Mississippi State, Tennessee, Kansas State and Vanderbilt have already offered and more SEC teams seem likely to follow suit.” - Spiegelman

*****

CURLEY REED

“Reed is a long 6-foot-2, 185-pound cornerback that's preparing for just his second season on the football field. The lean, athletic defensive back is natural in coverage. He has fluid hips and quick to break on the ball. "Reed can play in a variety of different coverages and with exceptional length and speed to cover downfield, he's capable of locking down elite receivers off the line and bears a ton of resemblance to another Louisiana cornerback in Greedy Williams.. Florida State is one to watch early, but the Louisiana native will see LSU, Alabama and Georgia this summer.” - Spiegelman

*****

NOAH ROGERS

"Rogers blossomed during the spring season in North Carolina and now his offer sheet is matching his upside. The 6-foot-3 receiver has a lean-but-strong frame and the speed to take the top off of defenses. "Rogers is a great downfield threat that has the size to do a lot of damage over the middle of the field. He can also pick up big chunks of yards after the catch because he’s tough to bring down in the open field. Notre Dame, North Carolina, South Carolina and many others have offered." - Friedman

*****

ELLIOT WASHINGTON