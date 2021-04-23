HokieHaven - Four-Star Friday: Introducing 10 new four-stars in the 2023 class

“Anthony Brown is not the biggest receiver out there, but he is a big-time playmaker. As a sophomore he averaged over 20 yards per catch and scored 12 touchdowns on 40 receptions. Brown is a slot receiver prospect with outstanding speed, agility and ball skills. He can take a short pass and turn it into a long-gainer or take the top off the defense and reel in the deep passes. His offer list includes schools like Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.” - Josh Helmholdt, national recruiting analyst

*****

“Brown ended his sophomore season on fire, capping an impressive year with 12 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and a pair of sacks. The 6-foot-4, 255-pounder uses his hands well and can turn the corner with speed and authority. Brown plays downhill and causes havoc in the backfield and down the line of scrimmage. Florida, Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Arizona State have already offered.” - Spiegelman

*****

“Coming off a promising sophomore campaign and a fantastic start to the offseason, Collins is establishing himself as one of the top quarterbacks nationwide. He’s a three-sport standout that dabbles in hoops and baseball, and that athleticism rears itself while making outstanding off-schedule throws. Collins is equally impressive moving inside the pocket with the ability to make throws all over the field. LSU, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Arkansas and Purdue are all in the mix.” - Spiegelman

*****

“Clarkson split reps with Boise State commit Katin Houser at powerhouse Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco this season, and when he was on the field the 2023 quarterback was very impressive. He made some major-league throws throughout the shortened season, put zip on it when it was needed, prolonged plays by escaping pressure and there were also lots of designed runs for him because Clarkson has surprising speed and ability to escape when needed. Over the last year, Clarkson has become a much better quarterback. Nearly 20 offers are already in, with Oregon, Ole Miss and many others involved.” - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director

*****

“This small-school standout from Post (Texas) High School made himself a household name with a strong effort in the Class 2A Division I championship game. Crawford has length (6-4, 210) and position versatility with the ability to get after the quarterback from a stand-up position or with a hand in the dirt. He plays with physicality and great closing speed. Baylor, Colorado, Arizona State and Texas Tech are early offers.” - Spiegelman

*****

“Lyons is essentially a very big wide receiver because he can play in the slot, split out wide, catch back-shoulder throws, make tough catches in a crowd and he showed off excellent hands throughout a short sophomore season. The 6-foot-5 prospect has very good size, runs well, can get open and does an excellent job creating mismatch problems. Florida State, Oregon, USC, Washington and about a dozen other schools are involved.” - Gorney

*****

“Mitchell is a massive defensive tackle that we’ve known about for a couple years already. He does a great job pushing the pocket and is surprisingly mobile for his size. Mitchell’s physical development is something to watch as the process continues. There are plenty of serious contenders in his recruitment, but keep an eye on Penn State, Texas A&M, Florida State and some others.” - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst/rankings director

*****

“My first in-person evaluation of Parson reminded me of the first time scouting former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd in college. Both players have similar statures and spin a beautiful football. Parson also seems to have the charisma a quarterback needs to run a huddle, though we would like to see him stick with a program and show he can lead it. He is now at his third high school in less than three years. Among Parson's early offers are Iowa, Oregon State, TCU and Virginia Tech.” - Helmholdt

*****

“Presley is a tough, physical-minded cornerback who likes to come up and hit, knock people around and make sure receivers know he’s out there and ready to attack from a defensive standpoint. I don’t see him playing a ton of one-on-one coverage on an island, but that’s fine because when he does Presley shows he can run and compete for every ball in the air. Washington just offered and that’s a big one, but Notre Dame, Oregon, USC and others are involved, too.” - Gorney

*****