A few months later, Georgia is back to square one with its 2019 class. Today, King, like Hagans did a couple weeks ago, decided to open up his recruitment after Georgia decided to fire Mark Fox on Saturday after Georgia’s season ended.

Just before Christmas, Mark Fox received a great present in the form of a five-star point guard when Ashton Hagans committed to the Bulldogs. Just a few days later, Elias King decided to join him and commit, giving Georgia the top recruiting class in the Class of 2019.

“The reason I’m opening up is because Coach [Mark] Fox got fired and that was one of the reasons I picked Georgia,” King said. “I talked to him the day he got fired and he wished my family luck.”

King said his recruitment is back to square one, but he’ll still give Georgia’s new coach a shot to win him back over.

“I’m going to see how it goes with them,” King said. “They are going to have a new coach, so I’ll have to him and see what I think.”

Before committing to Georgia, the No. 39 prospect in the 2019 class had schools all over the country recruiting him. Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Memphis, USC and Virginia Tech were among the schools recruiting him hardest, while Kansas and UCLA had shown interest, too. A 6-foot-8 wing with one of the more lethal three-point strokes in the country, expect King to be a hot commodity playing with ATL Hoops this summer.