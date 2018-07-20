Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh defensive tackle D’Von Ellies has already gone through a difficult process just to get his list down to four schools but now the real challenge beings.

Ellies, 6-foot-3, 280-pounds, has trimmed a list of over 25 scholarship offers down to a top four that consists of West Virginia, Ohio State, Virginia Tech and Rutgers.

“Just the relationships that I have with the coaches and I see max potential in all four of those schools,” Ellies said. “It’s really come down to the point where I have criteria I go by and they all fit it.”