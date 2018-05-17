Four-star DeMarcco Hellams is taking the leadership role for Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha this year and that hasn't left him with much time to focus on his recruitment. Hellams explains that he has been staying in touch with college coaches new schools continue to extend offers.

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

"I’ve been keeping in contact with Penn State, Virginia Tech, USC, and Clemson," Hellams said. "What position I play will have an effect on which school I choose. I don’t have a preference. Some schools I like offense more and others I like defense more.

"Penn State offered me pretty early in the process and I’ve been up there probably around five times," he said. "It’s not close to home but it’s not too far to where traveling for a family event is too far out of the way. I’ve built a relationship with the coaches. Coach Banks, coach Smith, and coach Franklin have done a good job keeping in touch throughout the process.

"I had a good visit to Clemson," said Hellams. "It was the spring game and that was my first game-like experience down there. A lot of people showed up, they were supportive, and you got a feel for what game day is like.

"I’m not sure if I’ll any spring official visits," he said. "I’m trying to commit before our season starts. I’d like to take an unofficial visit to USC at some point this offseason.

"There is no leader right now but there are a lot of schools on the same level as far as standing out," Hellams said. "No school has made that move to the leader."

On his new offer from Nebraska: "It’s a program I know has a great tradition as a powerhouse program," he said. "They have a loyal fan base and I think that how their seasons have been recently won’t be that way for too long. Coach Frost will change that program around in a hurry like what was done at UCF in my opinion."

RIVALS' REACTION...

Hellams is at an interesting point in his recruitment and it will be hard for him to move forward without determining whether he wants to play wide receiver or safety in college. Penn State wants him to play safety. The Nittany Lions aren't alone there and there are still plenty of schools that would like to have him on the offensive side of the ball. Considering how many safeties are high on Penn State, Hellams might have to speed up his decision timeline. Virginia Tech, Clemson, Nebraska, USC and a few others could start to pick up more momentum in Hellams' recruitment as the process moves forward.