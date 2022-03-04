Four-star Carl Cherenfant talks K-State, Memphis, Florida, Va Tech

A versatile, 6-foot-4 wing at one of the top basketball schools in the country, Carl Cherenfant is seeing his recruitment surge in recent months. The junior is currently in the middle of a visit blitz that includes trips to Kansas State, Memphis and possibly Virginia Tech.

Rivals.com caught up with Cherenfant on the heels of his official to K-State to discuss where things stand between him and the colleges pursuing his commitment.

ON HIS VISIT TO KANSAS STATE

“It was a great atmosphere. I like the energy there. It was family oriented. I loved it. The people are great there, too. We went to the game against Iowa State. We toured the campus. I got to hang out with some players. I ate with the coaches and sat in with the meetings and stuff like that.”

ON IF HE KNOWS ANY CURRENT K-STATE PLAYERS

“I know Selton Miguel a little bit because he’s from Team Breakdown (grassroots) down here. Nijel Pack hosted me, though. He’s a great dude. We got to talk about the system a lot and talk about the environment at Kansas State and what Bruce Weber likes to do. It was cool being with him.”

ON BEING SURPRISED BY MANHATTAN, KAN.

“It kind of surprised me just a little bit. I really thought it was going to be a bunch of grass areas with nothing there, but it wasn’t like that. It had cool little downtown areas that are really nice. The campus is really nice, too. It was good.”

ON HIS UPCOMING VISIT TO MEMPHIS

“I’m going in with an open mind to see what the program is about and what Penny Hardaway is building there. I want to just see if it’s the kind of place that can help me with my future.”

ON WHICH MEMPHIS COACH IS RECRUITING HIM

“Coach Cody [Toppert].”

ON OTHER VISITS HE HOPES TO TAKE

“I want to see Florida again for sure. I maybe want to get up to Virginia Tech soon, soon. I’m just figuring out those dates with them.”

ON FLORIDA

“Florida is a great school. They have great guard presence. Mike White does a great job with his basketball mind. Then, on the offensive end, he puts people in great positions to be successful. It’s a great town. I liked my unofficial there last year. It was a great environment.”

ON VIRGINIA TECH

“I know a little. They just recently offered me and they came to one of my games last week. I know they are a hard-playing team in the ACC. They play exactly how Mike Young’s personality is. He's hard, rugged and likes to go hard.”