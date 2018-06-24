Now a rising senior, imposing four-star big man Qudus Wahab came to the United States from Nigeria in 2015 looking to score a free education. He's well on his way. The tough 6-foot-10 big man who plays his high school ball in Virginia has made big strides in the last year. Initially known as a springy rim protector without much in the way of offense, Wahab has worked hard to improve his low-post scoring.

"I think I have improved a lot on my offense," said Wahab. "I have always been a defensive player, like a rim protector. So I think I've improved a bit on offense." Wahab has improved enough to generate plenty of interest and has drawn offers from the likes of VCU, LSU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Rhode Island, UConn, Pitt, Rutgers and many others.



IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Louisville (where he visited and was offered on Saturday): "They say that they like how I play and that they have wanted me to come visit the school. So they are really interested in me."

Virginia Tech: "(My visit) was good. I was there in the last year it was really good. I had fun there." VCU: "I was there last year too. I met the head coach and some of the assistant coaches and they are good. Pretty nice." Pitt: "My visit there was when coach (Kevin) Stallings was there and coach (Kevin) Sutton. Before the new head coach. I have had heard from the assistant coaches and they said that (Coach Jeff Capel) is going to reach out to me." On what he'll look for: "I look at the education aspect and the relationship between the players and if I feel comfortable. I'm looking at business or IT."

RIVALS' REACTION, WHAT'S NEXT?