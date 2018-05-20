Four-star big man Akok Akok has size and versatility. He also has a pretty wide open recruitment and is in no hurry to make a decision.

A long and lean 6-foot-9 power forward at Putnam (Conn.) Science Academy, Akok is a shot blocker who can run the floor and step out to hit three pointers on the offensive end. When he plays with energy, he can be a severe matchup problem and because of that programs like Creighton, Connecticut, USF, Seton Hall, Rutgers, Providence, Syracuse, N.C. State, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech and more have offered him scholarships.

They all like the same things.



“Schools tell me that they like the way I play defense, blocking shots and stuff like that," Akok told Rivals.com. "They say I shoot the three ball well for a guy my size.

“I need to work on putting the ball on the floor. I’ve been in the weight room all year long.”