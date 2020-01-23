Four schools still being considered by DJ Lundy
DJ Lundy was extremely close to signing with Vanderbilt in the December Early Signing Period, but on December 17, one day before that three day period kicked off, he decided to hold off.Since then,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news