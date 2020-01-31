HARRISONBURG, Va. – The 2019 VaSID All-State Football Team announced on Friday included four Virginia Tech student-athletes led by LB Rayshard Ashby, P Oscar Bradburn and CB Caleb Farley, who all earned first-team honors. T Christian Darrisaw was a second-team selection.

LB Rayshard Ashby - Named ACC Linebacker of the Week five times, the Chesterfield, Virginia native was the only defensive player in the league to win that many ACC POW honors in 2019. He also finished third in the voting for ACC Defensive Player of the Year. Ashby led the ACC with 120 total tackles, marking his second straight 100-tackle season. He also led the Hokies and finished third in the ACC with 17.0 tackles for loss. He was the on-field signal caller for a VT defense that helped the Hokies become the first ACC team to post back-to-back shutouts against Power Five foes for the first time since 1978.

P Oscar Bradburn – Sydney, Australia A semifinalist for The Ray Guy Award, he set a single-season Tech record and ranked eighth in the nation with a 46.7-yard gross punting average (46.7). He posted 22 punts of 50+ yards, had 21 punts inside the 20 and forced 22 fair catches, while suffering only six touchbacks. Bradburn was named the ACC Specialist of the Week following Tech's 36-14 victory over No. 22 Wake Forest. He returns for his senior campaign with the Hokies in 2020.

CB Caleb Farley - A former high school quarterback, Farley blossomed into one of the ACC's top cornerbacks in just his second season playing that position in 2019. He led the ACC with 16 passes defensed & tied for fourth in the nation averaging 1.5 passes defensed per game. He is tied for the ACC lead with four INTs and registered a 17-yard INT return TD in a 45-0 shutout of Georgia Tech (11/16). The Hickory, N.C. native posted a career-high four passes defensed in a 43-41 six-OT win vs. North Carolina (10/19).

T Christian Darrisaw - A true sophomore for the Hokies, Darrisaw started all 13 games at left tackle for Tech in 2019 after opening 12 contests at that position as a true freshman. The Upper Marlboro, Maryland native helped jumpstart Tech's rushing game in the regular season's final eight games as the Hokies averaged 184.4 rushing ypg & scored 17 rushing TDs over that span.