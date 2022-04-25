 HokieHaven - Four Hokies enter the Transfer Portal
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-25 13:00:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Four Hokies enter the Transfer Portal

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It began with a trickle immediately after the spring game (the departures of Jordan Brunson and Jared Gibble last week), and now the exit of players following VT's coaching change is hitting a slightly higher level.

Freshmen DJ Sims, and DaShawn Elder have hit the Portal, along with former walk-on Jabari Parker and grad-transfer Marco Lee.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}