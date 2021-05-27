Four gametimes announced for Fall

BLACKSBURG – The Atlantic Coast Conference confirmed on Thursday that Virginia Tech's season-opening football game against North Carolina will kick off in primetime at 6 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 3 at Lane Stadium. The contest will be broadcast to a national television audience on ESPN.

The ACC also announced that Tech's first-ever contest against Middle Tennessee State is set to begin at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Lane Stadium and will be aired on ACC Network Extra. The Hokies then will resume their Black Diamond Trophy series with West Virginia at noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 18 at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, West Virginia. Tech's clash with the Mountaineers will be broadcast on FS1.

Additionally, Virginia Tech's game against Boston College on Friday, Nov. 5, will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 from Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

As previously announced earlier this month, planning continues toward what a full capacity Lane Stadium could look like this fall. In encouraging news, Governor Ralph Northam recently announced the easing of all distancing and capacity restrictions throughout the state of Virginia beginning tomorrow, May 28. With this update, Virginia Tech Athletics continues to remain extremely optimistic that Hokie Nation will be able to return in full force to Lane Stadium this fall.

"The easing of restrictions beginning Friday throughout the state is encouraging news and makes us even more hopeful for what this fall could look like," said Director of Athletics Whit Babcock. "The health and safety of our student-athletes, the community, and fans is still our top priority and our team is hard at work preparing for a full capacity Lane Stadium. We're excited, and hopeful, to be able to return to what makes Blacksburg special, the passion and pageantry of gameday. We're going to do everything we can to make sure Lane is rocking on September 3."

Operational measures in process include sanitization enhancements in Lane Stadium such as the installation of over 200 hand sanitizing stations, contactless concession options, preparation for socially distanced seating and lines, mobile ticketing options and more.

Virginia Tech will begin the season with North Carolina for the first time since 1946. The two teams also opened the 1898 and 1945 seasons against one another. In a series that dates back to 1895, the Hokies own a 24-13-6 all-time advantage against the Tar Heels. Tech has won its last two home meetings against North Carolina, including the longest game in ACC history, a six-OT, 43-41 victory in 2019.

When the Hokies face the Mountaineers on Sept. 18, it will mark the first time head coach Justin Fuente has led the team into West Virginia. Tech has won its last three meetings with the Mountaineers and will play in Morgantown for the first time since 2005. The Hokies won their most recent contest against West Virginia, posting a 31-24 win at FedExField in 2017.

Over the next two months, a variety of ticket packages and offerings will be made available. Each of these options are entirely based on availability and Hokie Club members will have access to each prior to the general public. Season tickets are still available and offer the best value when compared to these packages.