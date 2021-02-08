HokieHaven - Former Hokies win the Super Bowl

They may not have stepped between the white lines, but former Hokies were crucial to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win in Sup Bowl LV.

Head coach Bruce Arians, safeties coach Nick Rapone, and special teams assistant Cody Grimm are Virginia Tech alumni.

Arians, a quarterback in Blacksburg from 1971-74, previously coached the Indianapolis Colts (as a single-season interim) and Arizona Cardinals. With the Cardinals, he twice made the Playoffs, falling to the Carolina Panthers twice - in the 2014 Wild Card game and the 2015 NFC Championship. As a Hokie, he held the record for rushing touchdowns in a season from the QB position (11) until that was broken by Jerod Evans in 2016.

Rapone was a teammate of Arians at VT, and played under his tutelage after Arians graduated and moved straight into coaching as a graduate assistant in Blacksburg. After a long career in college coaching, he has been with Arians at his last two stops.

Grimm has the most-recent ties to Virginia Tech, graduating after the 2009 season - in which the former walk-on earned All-America honors. After a brief stint as a player in the NFL, he entered the coaching profession at his alma mater, before Arians hired him with the Buccaneers.