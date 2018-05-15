Yesterday, news broke that former Virginia Tech defensive back - and 15-year NFL veteran - DeAngelo Hall would be hanging up his cleats and officially ending a stellar career on the football field. That's not quite true yet, but it's unlikely Hall will take the field again before his retirement becomes official.

To everyone who sent their love and wishes thank you but I haven’t retired. However I do think I’ve played my last football game. But my official retirement announcement won’t come until I’ve 100% committed myself to the next chapter of my life. Which I haven’t yet decided. #HTTR

Hall's 2016 season was cut short by injury, and the ACL tear he suffered at that time also sidelined him for the first half of 2017. With declining health, it's unlikely he signs another NFL deal, but he doesn't want to officially end his career until the next phases are clear.

If this is the end, Hall finishes his time in the NFL with 171 games played for the Falcons, Raiders, and Redskins, notching 811 total tackles, two sacks, 11 forced fumbles and 13 recoveries, and 43 interceptions - including a league-record four in one game against the Bears in the 2010 season. He also served as a return specialist during his time in The League, as he had at VT.

Hall is one of VT's all-time greats, coming to Blacksburg from Chesapeake (Va.) Deep Creek and lettering three years before opting to forgo his senior season for a jump to the NFL Draft. Hall recorded 190 tackles, eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and seven receptions for 86 yards with one touchdown in his time wearing Orange and Maroon. He also returned 56 punts for 839 yards and five touchdowns.