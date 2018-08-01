Virginia Tech has made major inroads into the Jacksonville area in recent recruiting classes, and is looking to keep that going.

Hokie coaches were guests at the Jacksonville University camp June 6, and at that time, Baldwin (Fla.) 2020 wide receiver Xavier McGriff was able to work out in front of them. He had picked up an offer from the Orange and Maroon just a couple weeks earlier, and it didn't take long to plan a third point of contact with the program: a visit that he took this weekend.

"I attended the VT camp down here in June," McGriff explained. "After the camp, one of the coaches invited me to their BBQ, and I decided that I definitely wanted to attend. So I did."

McGriff and his father made the trip up the East Coast for the annual Blacksburg BBQ, and had a chance to see campus first-hand for the first time. They plan to be back, particularly because it was such a positive first experience.

"I was able to see the whole campus," he said. "I sat down with the coaches and was able to have a conversation with them and my father.

This visit helped me gain more knowledge about the program, and really helps them in my eyes. I want to be back, but [don't have a return trip planned] as of right now."



The 6-2, 180-pound McGriff doesn't have trips to other schools in the works right now, either - he's focusing on preparing for his junior year of high school ball with Baldwin High - but counts Boston College, Ole Miss, Oregon, and South Carolina among the other programs on his list. If that junior year goes well, building on a sophomore campaign in which he led his team with 664 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, hew should have plenty more suitors.

Other schools may want to get into the mix soon, though: he hopes to make a college commitment next Spring.