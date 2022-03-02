Florida Man: Programs that might undergo coaching changes

With the college basketball season entering its final month, some programs will chase glory while others chase new coaches. High-profile jobs such as those at Louisville and Maryland are already open, but other schools will join the search for leadership in short order. This week in Florida Man, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy examines three teams that could find themselves in the coaching market in the weeks ahead. He also logs a FutureCast for an ACC program. ***** BUBBLE TEAMS: Are these high-profile teams in or out? 2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2023 Rankings: Rivals150 2024 Rankings: Top 40 *****

GEORGIA

Tom Crean (AP Images)

CURRENT COACH: Tom Crean Things aren’t looking great for Crean, whose athletic director seems to have carefully chosen his words in a recent interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Bulldogs have not come anywhere near a .500 SEC record in any of Crean’s four seasons at the helm and currently sit at 6-23 overall and 1-15 in conference play. The Georgia job seems increasingly likely to open at year’s end. But hey, stranger things have happened. ONE CALL I'D MAKE SHOULD A CHANGE TAKE PLACE: Xavier assistant Jonas Hayes An Atlanta native and former UGA player, Hayes seems to be a fit for the Bulldogs in multiple ways. UGA found fluctuating levels of success in the six years Hayes spent on his alma mater’s staff and reached the postseason on multiple occasions. Hayes currently recruits a wide-ranging area for Xavier and has relationships throughout the South in addition to hotbeds like Maryland and Washington, D.C.. Chattanooga head coach Lamont Paris would also be worth a call, as the longtime Wisconsin assistant has found success as a head coach in the Southeast and just led his impressive Mocs squad to the 2021-22 SoCon regular season title.

KANSAS STATE

Bruce Weber (AP Images)

CURRENT COACH: Bruce Weber Weber has had some unforgettable highs in Manhattan, Kan., so firing him seems like a bit of a risk even now. Sure, he hasn’t won an NCAA Tournament game since 2018, but the good he’s done shouldn’t be totally discounted. Leading Kansas State to an Elite Eight and winning a Big 12 title have bought Weber some good will, but the last three seasons have been frustrating, to say the least. Wildcat athletic director Gene Taylor has a tough call on his hands, as Weber's team is likely to miss the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in the last eight years. ONE CALL I’D MAKE SHOULD A CHANGE TAKE PLACE: Florida assistant coach Erik Pastrana It’s not the first call to make, but the young Gator assistant is definitely worth a look. Pastrana served as a K-State graduate assistant for two seasons under Frank Martin and has won nearly everywhere he’s been. He has recruiting ties to both Texas and Florida and has worked under Illinois’ Brad Underwood, in addition to Oklahoma State’s Mike Boyton. If there’s something to be said for a young, capable recruiter that knows the landscape in Manhattan, it can be said about Pastrana. He helped land Cade Cunningham at Oklahoma State and signed five-star Malik Reneau in his first year at UF. Pastrana is also equipped with a year of head coaching experience, although it was at the junior college level.

USF

Brian Gregory (AP Images)

CURRENT COACH: Brian Gregory Gregory’s seat was warm heading into the season, and the 8-20 record the Bulls have amassed this year has fanned the flames. Gregory’s second season back in 2018 was encouraging, as it included a CBI title, but he's gone 31-50 since. This isn’t a situation featuring a massive buyout, so USF decision-makers could go in a different direction without incurring much of a financial hit. ONE CALL I’D MAKE SHOULD A CHANGE TAKE PLACE: Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates Gates is going to be a hot-ish name this offseason, so there may be competition. Still, it would be worth reaching out if the Bulls decide to make a change. The 42-year old coach has his Vikings sitting at 19-9 and looking like a decent bet to make the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, as they’ve claimed the No. 1 seed in the Horizon League tournament. A longtime Florida State assistant under Leonard Hamilton, Gates has strong recruiting connections in Florida and knows the state’s basketball landscape well. He has a handful of players with Sunshine State ties on his current roster and would arrive in Tampa with a recruiting road map already in place.

