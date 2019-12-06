Virginia Tech has made a point to recruit the Jacksonville area, and First Coast High athlete Corbin Carter is the latest to visit. The class of 2020 DB/receiver saw the Hokies take down Pittsburgh just a couple weeks ago.

The Hokies' persistence in recruiting was a big part of what initially got Carter thinking about the Hokies.

"What sparked my interest in VT was the atmosphere and the fans, and how the coaches showed love to their recruits," he explained. "I loved the campus because I love the mountains. I love how the campus is set up I can see myself there."

While Carter didn't get a chance to sit down and talk with the coaches on the visit - and he's still looking for an offer from the Hokies - he did get to see a strong performance on the field. VT blasted Pittsburgh 28-0, a second-straight shutout for the Lunch Pail Defense. The stadium's atmosphere lived up to expectations, as well.

"The atmosphere at VT is very real: the fans are into the game," he said. "Some of the fans spoke to me also showing me love. I felt so loved and welcomed. I felt like I was a part of the Hokies family. The team’s performance was very excellent."

Carter has been busy on the visit trail as he attempts to find college opportunities. Most of his trips have been to schools a little closer to home, which further underscores just how interested he is in Virginia Tech.

"Some other schools I’m looking at are FSU, FAU, Miami , Florida, South Alabama and Troy," he explained. "I've visited all of them so far. I don’t have any other school visits set up right now."

While the 5-11, 170-pounder is still under-the-radar, there's a chance he finds a home to play ball at the next level. Virginia Tech is one program he'd love to make it happen at.