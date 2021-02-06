HokieHaven - Florida ATH Quan Lee has favorites

Florida ATH Quan Lee has favorites
THE SITUATION: Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz athlete Quan Lee is being primarily recruited to play wide receiver, but some schools see him as a cornerback, and some just recruit him as an athlete. The 6-foot, 175 pound junior is closing in on 20 offers and he has come out with his first list of top schools.
Coastal Carolina, Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Troy, Virginia Tech and West Virginia made that list.
IN HIS OWN WORDS: "These are the schools I have built a good relationship with and ones I really could see myself playing at," said Lee.
"I don't have any order, but Miami, West Virginia, Nebraska and Coastal Carolina are the ones recruiting me hardest right now. "I talk to each of those schools ever other day. I know that all of these schools have a good education and all four schools have some great coaches.
"I am really still open to all schools, but I would like to commit before my senior season. I am looking for coaches that have my best interest at heart, a school that offered a good education, and somewhere that feels like family."
RIVALS REACTION: It is still early, but keep an eye on West Virginia. The Mountaineers have already done a zoom call with Lee, and they are the only one to have him on one so far. They have made his feel like a priority. It is early, but he is looking for a chance to play right away too, and that will factor into his decision. He feels he can be a strong cornerback on the next level, but he feels most comfortable at wide receiver, and that is his position preference. He would like to take multiple visits in the spring and summer to prepare for a summer decision.