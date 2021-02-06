HokieHaven - Florida ATH Quan Lee has favorites

THE SITUATION: Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz athlete Quan Lee is being primarily recruited to play wide receiver, but some schools see him as a cornerback, and some just recruit him as an athlete. The 6-foot, 175 pound junior is closing in on 20 offers and he has come out with his first list of top schools.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "These are the schools I have built a good relationship with and ones I really could see myself playing at," said Lee.

"I don't have any order, but Miami, West Virginia, Nebraska and Coastal Carolina are the ones recruiting me hardest right now. "I talk to each of those schools ever other day. I know that all of these schools have a good education and all four schools have some great coaches.

"I am really still open to all schools, but I would like to commit before my senior season. I am looking for coaches that have my best interest at heart, a school that offered a good education, and somewhere that feels like family."