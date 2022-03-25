Five visits on tap for Rivals250 LB Tony Rojas
The recruitment of Rivals250 linebacker Tony Rojas is about hit another gear. The Fairfax, Va. star has a long list of schools pursuing him and, even though three schools are doing a better job recruiting him than the rest, Rojas is planning on seeing a total of five schools over the next month. He breaks down what's ahead in the video above.
Penn State- 0:47
Virginia Tech- 1:13
Clemson- 1:35
Tennessee- 2:35
South Carolina- 2:57
Decision timeframe- 3:29
