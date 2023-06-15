Rivals Rankings Week is just around the corner. As part of the update, the class of 2025 Rivals150 will expand significantly from the 80 names it currently includes. Today, in order to preview the refresh, Rivals takes a look at five unranked prospects that are sure to make their debuts a week from now.

Overview: Few 2025 prospects have had a better spring than Acuff, who ranks fourth in the EYBL in scoring despite playing up an age group at the 17U level. Acuff, who is averaging just better than 20 PPG playing with The Family in the EYBL, also boasts a nearly 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Acuff has every tool necessary to make a splash at the college level and beyond. He’ll turn the next corner as he cuts out bad shots and becomes a bit more efficient from a scoring standpoint. That said, he’s been mostly solid from deep and there are few better scorers in the class. Acuff’s court vision does well to compliment his ability to throw points up on the board in bunches. Acuff could become a well-rounded juggernaut of a prospect by this time next year, especially if he’s able to add an inch or two of length. Recruitment: Kansas, Michigan State, Providence and Indiana have all offered Acuff, and other heavy-hitters will likely be involved down the road.

*****

Overview: The son of Syracuse star turned NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan Anthony is one of the most notable prospects in the class based on bloodlines. The Long Island Lutheran guard is so much more than that, however. His size will provide defensive versatility down the road, which will pair nicely with his evolving jumper and ability to attack the rim. Anthony is an established scoring guard with the potential to grow as both a facilitator and a defender. He’ll debut in this rankings update and have room to climb as he evolves as a prospect. Recruitment: Even with Jim Boeheim retired, Syracuse is obviously worth monitoring due to Anthony’s standing as a legacy prospect. The talented guard also holds early offers from Memphis, Tennessee, Providence and Illinois among others.

*****

Overview: A Canada-based prospect that plays American grassroots hoops on the UAA circuit, Oliogu has been on the Rivals radar since last year’s Will Barton Elite Camp in Baltimore, where he shined as a freshman. Oliogu’s development has been rapid since then, and he has become one of the premier rim-attacking wings in the 2025 class. Oliogu gets downhill quickly and aggressively and has managed to look mostly efficient while averaging 20 PPG this grassroots season. His size, basketball IQ and defensive versatility give him pro potential down the road and will ensure that he makes a splashy Rivals150 debut. Recruitment: Maryland seems to stand at the center of Oliogu’s recruitment for the time being, but he also holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Seton Hall, Syracuse and Texas Tech.

*****

Overview: The Maryland-based guard is undersized, sure, but his production is impossible to argue. The 5-foot-10 guard is averaging more than 16 PPG playing for Team Thrill on the 17U Under Armour circuit this year and, more importantly, has been incredibly efficient while doing so. Mallory avoids bad shots and has also grown as a distributor in the past year. His lack of length hinders him defensively and will always hold him back a bit from a rankings perspective, but his skill set is starting to remind a bit of a young Trey Green, a fellow small guard that signed with Xavier in the 2023 class. Mallory is impressive when it comes to getting by his man and seems to boast nearly unlimited range when he’s going well. Recruitment: Virginia Tech, Seton Hall and West Virginia are among the teams involved with Mallory at this early juncture.

*****