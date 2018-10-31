CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



James Franklin Getty Images

Maryland isn’t exactly a high-profile job, but the College Park campus sits in the middle of the Washington D.C.-Maryland-Virginia area known as the DMV, one of the nation’s premier recruiting hotbeds. With D.J. Durkin out as the Terps’ head coach, the Maryland program is once again in a state of flux and teams will be looking to take advantage of the uneasiness. Here is a look at five teams that could benefit from the Maryland coaching change. RELATED: Six realistic candidates for Maryland vacancy



1. PENN STATE

The Nittany Lions are an obvious choice here because they go head-to-head with Maryland for multiple prospects every year. They don’t lose to the Terps very often (Rivals100 offensive lineman Rasheed Walker in the 2018 class, Rivals250 linebacker Ellis Brooks in the 2017 class, etc.) and this upheaval can only help Penn State. Expect them to leverage every side of the situation at Maryland, on and off the field, to sway more prospects their way. There aren’t many prospects in the 2019 class that both schools are competing for but players like five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, Rivals100 running back MarShawn Lloyd, Rivals250 defensive back Josh Moten and many others in the 2020 class are considered major targets by both schools.

2. VIRGINIA TECH

Historically the Hokies have recruited the DMV well, but in recent years they’ve turned their out-of-state recruiting efforts more towards the Raleigh and Greensboro areas of North Carolina. With everything that is happening at Maryland, it looks like a good time for the Hokies to make a big return to the DMV, where there is a target-rich environment waiting for them. Don’t be surprised if former Virginia Tech standouts Cam Phillips, Kendall Fuller, and others help the Hokies re-establish their roots in this area.

3. VIRGINIA

Bronco Mendenhall and his staff at Virginia have had a hard time getting local recruits to buy into their system and the fallout at Maryland could be just what the Cavs need to jumpstart their local recruiting efforts. Only five players in the 2018 class from the DMV signed with Virginia, but the Cavs have an opening now to really make a big impression. Expect the Virginia coaching staff to make a big push into Washington D.C. and Maryland as the 2019 recruiting class falls into place.

4. NORTH CAROLINA

Coming off an underwhelming 2017 season and sitting outside the top 60 in the recruiting rankings, North Carolina is dead last in the ACC this season but the Tar Heels could finally be in line for some good news with the drama at Maryland. Their recruiting efforts this offseason have been dismal and the boost they are looking for could come from tapping into Maryland’s traditional recruiting grounds. The Tar Heels already have one commitment from Maryland in defensive back Giovanni Biggers and that presence could help build momentum for North Carolina.

5. RUTGERS