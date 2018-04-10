Five-star small forward Christian Brown didn't have the junior season he was hoping for, so he's looking for a big bounce back this spring. A 6-foot-6 wing at Columbia (S.C.) Lower Richland who currently ranks No. 23 in the class of 2019, Brown says that he never felt quite right during the winter. “I didn’t really have the year I wanted and some was because of injuries," Brown told Rivals.com. "There’s also learning curve and it’s a lesson to hopefully learn from and get better." Despite an off junior season, Brown still holds offers from Clemson, South Carolina, Baylor, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, UNLV, NC State and many others.



IN HIS OWN WORDS...

Brown is in the process of evaluating his list. He discussed his winter visit to Clemson, the coaching change at Georgia and how UNLV and Virginia Tech have built strong relationships.

Clemson: “The visit was good. I know them really well and I’m cool with everybody there. We have a good relationship with the coaches and they are kind of a hometown team. It was always a good relationship with them and I knew they were going to make that run this season, (the run) makes things better." Georgia: “I talked to Tom Crean a little bit after he got the Georgia job because he came down to visit me. I’ve known him since Adidas Nations when he was my coach at last summer. With him being the head coach now it makes it easier because I already know him."

UNLV: “I like the coaches and the atmosphere and the people. It’s Vegas, it’s a great atmosphere. Everybody has love for UNLV and they always show it. I have a good relationship with the assistants, the players and the head coach coach Marvi Menzies." Virginia Tech: “I have a strong relationship them them and coach Buzz (Williams). His enthusiasm sticks out, he’s a good coach on the court and a great person off the court. He’s taught me a lot about life in general and that’s great. Also coach Webbie (assistant Christian Webster), we have a great relationship and are always playing Fortnite online and stuff like that.”

