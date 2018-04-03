Last week, Rivals.com released the initial Rivals100 for the class of 2020. The first ranked version of that list will not be out for a few months, however, and prospects from around the country will be looking to earn their way into that ranking. Here are five from the Southeast who have a shot.
The versatile linebacker out of Peach County has double-digit offers and he is one of the best in Georgia. He can rush the passer, he can play physically and he is as tough as they come. Auburn, Alabama and Georgia are a few of the programs he is looking at early.
Jones would not be a bad guy to lead Calera off the bus. He is a monster with good coordination for his size. He can overpower the man in front of him much of the time on Friday nights and he is only going to get better. Jones is one we will really have a close eye on at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in Atlanta later this month. Alabama and Georgia are two programs he’s high on early.
Moore had a strong sophomore year at Hewitt-Trussville and he has emerged as one of the top cornerbacks in the South. He has good length, quick feet and his ball skills are strong too. Auburn, Florida, Oregon and Tennessee are some of his early offers.
A tall, athletic tight end prospect, Mayer has already collected offers from some of college football’s top programs, including Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame. Mayer’s emergence on the national recruiting scene has come quickly and we held off putting him in the Rivals100 until we can get a chance to get an in-person evaluation this offseason.
Doty appears to be the next four-star-caliber quarterback to emerge from South Carolina and he already has the attention of the in-state Gamecocks as well as several other programs. While his recruitment will only likely continue to take off during the spring and summer, Doty already has an impressive highlight tape, showing a strong arm as well as an ability to extend plays with his legs.