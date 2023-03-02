The 2025 recruiting class is beginning to come into focus and the unveiling of full class rankings is on the horizon. Leading up to that, the Rivals.com national recruiting analysts will be naming new four-stars at each position. Tight ends are in the spotlight today. THIS SERIES: Five new QBs unveiled | RBs | WRs

"Barbour picked up his fourth star by being a true every down tight end. The Alpharetta High School product can play with his hand in the dirt and line up on the outside. He has the speed to pull away from linebackers and the height to be a mismatch with safeties in the secondary. Barbour did not waste any opportunities during the 2022 season securing 51 passes for 714 yards with 12 scores. "As one might imagine, all the next level opportunities possible are coming Barbour’s way. Michigan, Miami, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Alabama are a few of his latest offers coming in the new year. LSU is set to host Barbour this weekend." – Ryan Wright, national recruiting analyst

“Built more like an H-Back than a true on the ball tight end, Owens' skill-set is as dynamic as you will find at the position in this class. His ability to line up at different spots across the field enables him to create mismatches in the pass game and his strength as a blocker with the ability to be a "move" tight end opens up the offensive playbook in the run game. "The Alcoa (Tenn.) standout checks all of the boxes when it comes to the traits you're looking for from a tight end in today's offensive game by combining an old school style of play with the ability to be a dynamic receiving threat and that is what makes him special. "He is already a national recruit with Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee and Wisconsin all vying for his services. Look for his recruitment to become even more contested in the coming months when more schools are able to get eyes on him.” – Clint Cosgrove, national recruiting analyst

"After helping lead Washington (Okla.) to a state title as a sophomore with 33 receptions for 705 yards and 11 touchdowns, four-star tight end Roberts saw a huge recruiting rise that has earned him offers from nine programs including Georgia, TCU, Penn State and more to grow his offer sheet to 16. His size at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds paired with his athleticism as a route runner and strength as a run blocker has made him one of many 2025 prospects in the state of Oklahoma that have burst onto the recruiting scene. "The brother of Baylor tight end Jake Roberts, Nate comes from a family of specialists at the position and is showing early potential to be among the nation’s top at the position when the class is said and done." – Nick Harris, national recruiting analyst

"It takes a lot to stand out on Georgia’s 7A gridiron, but Ghea’s talents were instantly recognizable. Ghea was taking in the rock from fellow rising 2025 prospect Luke Nickel and blocking for his running backs and receivers. Ghea is a big target who creates big windows with his size and wingspan. "College coaches have Ghea racing toward the 30-offer mark. Penn State, South Carolina, UNC, Auburn, UCF and Kentucky are just a few of Ghea’s most recent offers." – Wright

