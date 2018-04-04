Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Berger is an elite back with good burst and a physical running style. He has no problem running between the tackles and generally gets to the second level with ease. Berger's vision and ability to take it the distance makes him a scoring threat any time he touches the ball. He also does a great job as a receiver and has no problem catching the ball downfield or running crisp routes. Rutgers, LSU, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State are just a few schools drawing Berger's interest.



Lloyd's sophomore campaign was cut short due to an injury but there is no doubting his talent. He has outstanding explosiveness and used his extended offseason to add some solid body mass, which will allow him to be a tougher between-the-tackles runner. If Lloyd gets to the edge as a runner or receiver he will surely break off a big chunk of yards. Lloyd has yet to really dive into his recruitment but Penn State, Maryland and Virginia Tech have already made a good impression.



Only North Carolina, Maryland, Louisville and Kentucky have offered Roseman-Sinclair so far but his recruitment should take off later this spring and summer. He flies around the secondary and is a big-time hitter. Roseman-Sinclair has a good nose for the ball and does a nice job in run support. He is just scratching the surface of his potential and there are many more offers to come for him.



Toles is an exceptional athlete with the ability to own the secondary as a single-high safety. His range and ball-hawking skills are outstanding and, as an impressive basketball player, he usually wins in jump ball scenarios. Michigan, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Iowa, West Virginia and Syracuse have already offered him but many more are on the way.



