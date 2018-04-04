The 2020 class looks like it is better than the last few classes and the Mid-Atlantic region is absolutely loaded. While there are more than five that just missed making the initial 2020 Rivals100 Watch List, here are a few that were on the cusp.
Berger is an elite back with good burst and a physical running style. He has no problem running between the tackles and generally gets to the second level with ease. Berger's vision and ability to take it the distance makes him a scoring threat any time he touches the ball. He also does a great job as a receiver and has no problem catching the ball downfield or running crisp routes. Rutgers, LSU, Alabama, Florida, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Penn State are just a few schools drawing Berger's interest.
Lloyd's sophomore campaign was cut short due to an injury but there is no doubting his talent. He has outstanding explosiveness and used his extended offseason to add some solid body mass, which will allow him to be a tougher between-the-tackles runner. If Lloyd gets to the edge as a runner or receiver he will surely break off a big chunk of yards. Lloyd has yet to really dive into his recruitment but Penn State, Maryland and Virginia Tech have already made a good impression.
Only North Carolina, Maryland, Louisville and Kentucky have offered Roseman-Sinclair so far but his recruitment should take off later this spring and summer. He flies around the secondary and is a big-time hitter. Roseman-Sinclair has a good nose for the ball and does a nice job in run support. He is just scratching the surface of his potential and there are many more offers to come for him.
Toles is an exceptional athlete with the ability to own the secondary as a single-high safety. His range and ball-hawking skills are outstanding and, as an impressive basketball player, he usually wins in jump ball scenarios. Michigan, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Iowa, West Virginia and Syracuse have already offered him but many more are on the way.
As excellent defensive tackle from the Northeast, Williams is often compared to former five-star and Clemson standout Christian Wilkins. Williams is not Wilkins but he is always striving to be better than the New England native. He has great quickness at the snap and plays with plenty of power and leverage. Williams uses his hands well and pretty much lives in the backfield during the regular season. Clemson, Baylor, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State and other top programs from across the country have offered Williams.