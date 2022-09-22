Believe it or not, we’re in week four of the 2022 college football season. A big part of the excitement that fans are experiencing is being provided by transfers. Today we take a look at five transfers who have made an early-season impact in the ACC.



Trey Benson, Florida State

Benson rushed for a career-high 105 yards and one touchdown in the Seminoles' season-opener against Duquesne. He is tied for third in the ACC in yards per carry (7.0) and is top 10 in rushing yards (190). During his career at Oregon, Benson appeared in nine games and rushed six times for 22 yards and one touchdown.

Tyler Hudson, Louisville

One of the top FCS receivers, Hudson joined the Cardinals in the spring and leads the team with 15 receptions for 209 yards, while averaging 13.9 yards per reception. Through three games, Hudson ranks third in the conference in receptions and sixth in yards. The Cardinals experienced quite a bit of turnover in their wide receiver room. Hudson gives quarterback Malik Cunningham an experienced and reliable target.

Jared Verse, Florida State

The big question about Verse when he arrived at Florida State from an FCS program was whether he could hold his own against Power Five competition. So far, Verse has been quite impressive. He leads FSU with four tackles for loss and three sacks. In a breakout game against LSU, all three of Verse's tackles were behind the line of scrimmage - two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss. He also blocked a field goal in the second quarter. His performance against LSU earned Verse ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors. Verse exited FSU's game at Louisville during the second quarter due to injury.

Grant Wells, Virginia Tech

There aren’t many transfer quarterbacks starting in the ACC, but we had to talk about one of them. After a terrible start to his Virginia Tech career, tossing four interceptions in a loss to Old Dominion, Wells currently ranks in a tie for second among ACC quarterbacks in pass completions (63), fourth in pass attempts (96) and fifth in completion percentage (65.6). He has thrown for 651 yards and four touchdowns and has rushed for 66 yards and one touchdown. The Hokies face a quick turnaround tonight when they host the team that was Wells’ favorite when he was growing up – West Virginia.

Johnny Wilson, Florida State