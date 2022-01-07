Film review: Gunner Givens at the UA Next game

Although he's primarily projected as an offensive lineman, and prefers to play defensive end - the spot VT announced when he signed - he lined up exclusively at tight end in the game. We can still learn plenty about his overall game from evaluating how his skills will translate.

Virginia Tech had one player participate in the major national all-star games this season: two-way lineman Gunner Givens took part in the UA Next All-America Game last weekend.

The way Team Legends used its tight end was pretty consistent, and particularly so when Givens was on the field: he played off the line as an H-back, and the primary thing he did was pull across the line to block the backside defensive end on split zone runs.

On that play, his offensive line zone-blocks to the right, while Givens starts as an H-back on the right side of the line, and comes across to pop the defensive end (who the left tackle leaves unblocked, by design.

Let's take a look at how some of those blocks went.