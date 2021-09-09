Film review: Devin Farrell v. North Cobb
All too often, the film available for high school prospects is curated by the players themselves. The reels show the highs of a player's performance, but don't give us a glimpse of what the lows may be.
When a future Hokie plays on national television, as 2022 quarterback Devin Farrell did just over a week ago, we have a chance to get a more-rounded view.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Farrell's Alpharetta (Ga.) Milton played against Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb on ESPN2 earlier this Fall. What did we learn from his performance?
Game report
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news