 FCS All-America DB working to set visit to Blacksburg
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-24 11:10:03 -0600') }} football

FCS All-America DB working to set visit to Blacksburg

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After four years in FCS (two at Jacksonville State, two at Western Illinois), Darius Joiner is seeking a bigger stage for his final campaign.

The FCS All-American has fielded interest from the Hokies for weeks, and plans to make a visit to Blacksburg as he works toward finding a new destination.

