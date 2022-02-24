FCS All-America DB working to set visit to Blacksburg
After four years in FCS (two at Jacksonville State, two at Western Illinois), Darius Joiner is seeking a bigger stage for his final campaign.
The FCS All-American has fielded interest from the Hokies for weeks, and plans to make a visit to Blacksburg as he works toward finding a new destination.
