Fast-rising DB Philip Riley trims to seven
Just a few weeks ago, Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale 2021 cornerback Philip Riley had just a handful of offers.
After impressing at the Rivals Camp Series in Orlando back in February, his star has risen so quickly that he had to trim his options to a more manageable group. Virginia Tech makes his cut to seven schools.
I'm very Blessed to be in this position and thank you to all the colleges who have given me these amazing opportunities!!!— PhilipRiley2021 (@Riley18Philip) April 4, 2020
My Top 7 ✍... pic.twitter.com/QUbQwVa1yI
