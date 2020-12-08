HokieHaven - Fact or Fiction: Texas will stick with Tom Herman

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. Texas will stick with Tom Herman.

Tom Herman (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Urban Meyer may or may not have had any interest in the job but, now that he’s removed from the equation, it’s time to be realistic. Tom Herman is coming back for another season at Texas. This is a pandemic year and spending millions on buyouts and a new coach not named Meyer might not be the best idea for the Longhorns. They can regroup next season if things tank. Gorney’s take: FACT. It’s wild that the reported Texas strategy was either Meyer or back to Herman for another year. Meyer would be taking his guys from Ohio State for a rebuild project in Austin while the Buckeyes were making another run to the College Football Playoff and, oh, Meyer retired from two jobs because of health reasons. Talk about swinging for the fences.

Dan Mullen would probably be a long shot since he has Florida rolling and if Texas officials aren’t thrilled about James Franklin or Mario Cristobal, I just don’t know what to tell them. They’re two of the best coaches and recruiters in college football and either would be great for the Longhorns. Herman will probably get another year, but he’s a smart guy who has to see the writing on the wall that no one is exactly thrilled he’s still in town.

2. Virginia Tech should have hired Shane Beamer.

Shane Beamer (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is what I wanted to see. Keep the Beamer name at Virginia Tech and give him a program that hasn’t been run as expected by Justin Fuente. His dad, Frank Beamer, is a legend in Blacksburg and would be hard to follow but he’d be given a better and longer shot with the Hokies than with South Carolina. Gorney’s take: FICTION. The only thing harder than following Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech and not being his son? Following him and being his son. No, Shane Beamer took the right job and it’s a good fit for him since he already coached at South Carolina, understands the workings there and he has coached on both sides of the ball so he knows more playmakers are needed in Columbia.

Frank Beamer was awesome in Blacksburg and it’s still strange to not see him on the sidelines. From 2004-11, the Hokies won at least 10 games every season. But let’s also remember that Virginia Tech was not great his last four years and Justin Fuente has done reasonably well there. He’s won 8, 9 or 10 games in three of his first four full seasons and yes he needs to recruit better, but Fuente is not tanking the program.

3. Kyle Trask has the Heisman wrapped up.

Kyle Trask (AP Images)