Fact or Fiction: Shane Beamer would show interest in Hokies
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
1. Shane Beamer would show interest in the Virginia Tech job.
Farrell’s take: FACT. I’m not saying he’d take it, and I know he’s already denied interest and professed his love to South Carolina. But let’s be real: He’s listening to that call if it comes. He’s the son of a legendary coach there, it’s a program he grew up on and he’d be given a lot more leeway in Blacksburg than he has in the SEC.
It has to be tempting to think about to some level. He's not an idiot – he won't just ignore the Hokies if they reach out.
2. Texas will undergo a historic roster revamp in the next year.
Farrell’s take: FACT. The perfect storm is here — 33 signing limit and the transfer portal — so Steve Sarkisian can begin the roster purge that has been rumored around Austin. Those who don’t buy in, you’re out. Those who want to sign and play early, here’s a great chance. I suspect there could be 30 to 40 new key names on the roster next season, between the signing class and the transfer portal, and close to 50 isn’t out of question.
Mel Tucker has shown how much success you can have early with the portal and Sark will do something similar.
3. Jimbo Fisher means it when he says he's not interested in LSU.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Coaches have to lie. It’s part of the way things work when it comes to interest in other jobs. But when Fisher says how stupid he would be to recruit and build a roster like he’s doing at A&M only to turn around and compete with it at LSU, I believe him.
He’s also about as rich as he’s going to get in college football and an extra million dollars a year isn’t going to sway him. He’s not going anywhere.