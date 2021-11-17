Fact or Fiction: Shane Beamer would show interest in Hokies

1. Shane Beamer would show interest in the Virginia Tech job.

Shane Beamer (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. I’m not saying he’d take it, and I know he’s already denied interest and professed his love to South Carolina. But let’s be real: He’s listening to that call if it comes. He’s the son of a legendary coach there, it’s a program he grew up on and he’d be given a lot more leeway in Blacksburg than he has in the SEC. It has to be tempting to think about to some level. He's not an idiot – he won't just ignore the Hokies if they reach out.

2. Texas will undergo a historic roster revamp in the next year.

Steve Sarkisian (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. The perfect storm is here — 33 signing limit and the transfer portal — so Steve Sarkisian can begin the roster purge that has been rumored around Austin. Those who don’t buy in, you’re out. Those who want to sign and play early, here’s a great chance. I suspect there could be 30 to 40 new key names on the roster next season, between the signing class and the transfer portal, and close to 50 isn’t out of question. Mel Tucker has shown how much success you can have early with the portal and Sark will do something similar.

3. Jimbo Fisher means it when he says he's not interested in LSU.

Jimbo Fisher (AP Images)