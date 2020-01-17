National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. LSU should be punished for Odell Beckham Jr’s actions.

Odell Beckham, Jr. (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. It’s not LSU's fault that Odell Beckham, Jr. played the fool and started handing out money after the Tigers won the national title. I’m sure if the powers that be knew he would do something so stupid they would have never allowed him near the field or players. LSU should stay as far away from him as possible and that should be enough for the NCAA. Don’t punish the many for the actions of one fool. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Let’s not get into the whole discussion of even why Beckham’s actions should or shouldn’t be an NCAA issue, his actions and what he was doing was ridiculous in that setting and completely uncalled for. From handing out money to players to slapping a police officer on the butt, LSU doesn’t need to associate with that stuff and should distance themselves. LSU absolutely should not be punished for Beckham’s actions. Having to endure him is punishment enough.

2. Justin Fuente made the right decision staying at Virginia Tech.

Justin Fuente (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. He talked to Baylor but the Hokies head coach has decided to stay at Virginia Tech and that’s the right move. He’s still on a bit of a hot seat in Blacksburg and has overhauled the defensive staff but the Hokies played solid down the stretch and no one will be able to do what Matt Rhule did at Baylor. It’s an impossible task. The ACC Coastal is the better way. Gorney’s take: FACT. A move to Baylor would be seen as parallel at best and Virginia Tech has a much better shot of playing for conference championships year-in and year-out than Fuente would have at Baylor. Rhule did an incredible job there but the Big 12 is much more competitive than the ACC Coastal. He still has Clemson to stand in his way of winning the conference but is that much worse than Oklahoma? Fuente has a lot to fix but the Hokies were playing better and he made the right choice.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs will end up at Georgia Tech.

Jahmyr Gibbs (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)