Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Friedman, national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Deana King of TarHeelIllustrated.com and Tim Sullivan of HokieHaven.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement is FACT or FICTION.

1. David Sanders Jr., No. 2 in the 2025 Rivals250, would be the top OL in the 2024 class.

Friedman's take: FACT. The 2024 class of offensive linemen with Jordan Seaton, Eddy Pierre-Louis and Brandon Baker at the top is very good but I'd take David Sanders Jr. if given the choice. Sanders has elite measurables, great technique and footwork, and doesn't carry bad weight. He plays with an aggressiveness and motor few players at his size possess. Pushing 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Sanders played both ways for his team in week one, recording two sacks and forcing a fumble. Gorney's take: FACT. We have debated numerous times about who the No. 1 offensive tackle is in the 2024 class and we're happy with Brandon Baker in that spot right now but if Sanders was in this group he would be an easy choice for the top spot. He might be the best overall prospect in the 2025 class as he has the size, length, athleticism and toughness that makes him an elite prospect. He had a phenomenal offseason and now he's starting his junior season in dominant form as well. Baker and others are really talented players but Sanders has those elite traits that make him so special and a potential top-five NFL Draft pick down the line.

*****

2. North Carolina has the best receiver recruiting class in the ACC.

Keenan Jackson (Rivals.com)

Friedman's take: FICTION. There is so much to like about the receiver class North Carolina has put together in four-stars Jordan Shipp and Alex Taylor along with three-stars Keenan Jackson and Javarius Green but I'm giving the nod to Florida State. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles hold commitments from Rivals250 receivers Lawayne McCoy and Elijah Moore along with four-star Camdon Frier. The Tar Heels could see the rankings of some of their receivers rise after the season but it would take a lot to surpass Florida State's group. King's take: FACT. I’m going with North Carolina even though Florida State has three four-star commitments. North Carolina has picked up four very good wide receivers and they all are from the Tar Heel State. Alex Taylor is a four-star and very strong opening night performances from Jordan Shipp, Keenan Jackson and Javarius Green may give them a ratings boost next time. Lonnie Galloway had an excellent recruiting cycle in the 2024 class.

*****

3. Quentin Reddish should be the highest-ranked player in Virginia Tech's 2024 recruiting class.

Quentin Reddish (Rivals.com)