Fact or Fiction: Brent Pry can turn around the Hokies
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
*****
*****
1. Brent Pry can turn around the Hokies.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Pry has been around coaching forever, from growing up as a coach's son to stints along the way (including at Virginia Tech) under some amazing coaches. He’s an underrated defensive mind who will bring a Bud Foster-type attitude to Blacksburg.
The key, however, will be who he hires to run the offense and how well he can recruit the state, and I feel he can be successful at both. I’m not saying this will be the Hokies of old under Frank Beamer, who owned Hampton Roads and dominated in-state recruiting, but it will be an improvement over Justin Fuente, who never quite got a grip on the culture at Virginia Tech.
*****
2. Luke Fickell should be the next coach at Notre Dame.
Farrell’s take: FACT. I like Marcus Freeman, who is the Irish's defensive coordinator, and I think he will be a very good head coach at the college level some day. But he’s not ready for Notre Dame yet. Fickell is, and he’s a natural fit for the job. He knows the Midwest recruiting territory and has had so much success at Cincinnati while proving his ability to be a head coach at a high level.
And the last coach from Cincinnati kind of worked out, so why not? And here’s a bonus: Freeman can become the next head coach of the Bearcats and get his feet wet there.
*****
3. Spencer Rattler will end up at Arizona State.
Farrell’s take: FACT. I still think this happens, but let’s be clear — others are making a run at the former Oklahoma Heisman candidate. Oregon is an option, and he’d be a great fit for that offense, but also keep an eye on Houston, where he could put up eye-popping numbers.
The dominoes here will be interesting, because if he doesn’t choose the Sun Devils, Ohio State transfer QB Jack Miller could end up there.