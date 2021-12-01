Fact or Fiction: Brent Pry can turn around the Hokies

1. Brent Pry can turn around the Hokies.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Pry has been around coaching forever, from growing up as a coach's son to stints along the way (including at Virginia Tech) under some amazing coaches. He’s an underrated defensive mind who will bring a Bud Foster-type attitude to Blacksburg. The key, however, will be who he hires to run the offense and how well he can recruit the state, and I feel he can be successful at both. I’m not saying this will be the Hokies of old under Frank Beamer, who owned Hampton Roads and dominated in-state recruiting, but it will be an improvement over Justin Fuente, who never quite got a grip on the culture at Virginia Tech.

2. Luke Fickell should be the next coach at Notre Dame.

Farrell’s take: FACT. I like Marcus Freeman, who is the Irish's defensive coordinator, and I think he will be a very good head coach at the college level some day. But he’s not ready for Notre Dame yet. Fickell is, and he’s a natural fit for the job. He knows the Midwest recruiting territory and has had so much success at Cincinnati while proving his ability to be a head coach at a high level. And the last coach from Cincinnati kind of worked out, so why not? And here’s a bonus: Freeman can become the next head coach of the Bearcats and get his feet wet there.

3. Spencer Rattler will end up at Arizona State.

