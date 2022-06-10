 HokieHaven - Expected visitors: Major official visit week
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-10 11:33:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Expected visitors: Major official visit week

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's June is jam-packed with official visits, and after a slow entry (just two visitors over the course of the past week), things kick into high gear today.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Commit

Wittke went from unoffered to committed in a matter of weeks, and will make his way to Blacksburg to take part in his official visit - and perhaps wear his recruiting hat around other key targets.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}