Events of Hokie Hi weekend will complement spring game

BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech athletics department announced plans to hold its first-ever “Hokie Hi: Weekend at Home” event, an expansion of festivities held on campus in Blacksburg surrounding Tech Football’s annual spring game presented by PMSi.

The inaugural weekend will take place from April 14-16 and will offer Hokie Nation the chance to cheer on a number of Tech sports, including softball, baseball and men’s tennis. The weekend will culminate with Virginia Tech Football’s spring game, its first under head coach Brent Pry, set for 4 p.m. ET in Lane Stadium.

Additional details surrounding Hokie Hi: Weekend at Home will be announced closer to the dates.

Tech Football will hold its first practice of the spring later this month. Current season ticket holders and the general public are invited to attend the Hokies’ practice in Lane Stadium at noon ET on Saturday, March 19. Admission is free, and gates will open 30 minutes prior to the start of practice.

Current season ticket holders will be receiving exclusive communication via email regarding Tech’s open practice.

Following the Hokies’ football practice that Saturday, fans are invited to attend a number of other sporting events on campus, including lacrosse against Syracuse at 1 p.m., softball against North Carolina at 2 p.m. and baseball against Pitt at 3 p.m.

Season tickets are still available for Virginia Tech Football’s 2022 campaign.