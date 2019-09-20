Virginia Tech has just a few top targets remaining in the 2020 recruiting class, and could find out its fate with some of them soon.

Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal four-star Henry Coleman will be making his college commitment in the next couple weeks. Iowa big Xavier Foster took his official visit to Blacksburg last weekend alongside Coleman.

One prospect whose pursuit by the Hokies has seemed to be a little longer is Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman power forward PJ Hall. However, according to Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans, there may be a different favorite for Hall.