Evans: Gators trending for PJ Hall?
Virginia Tech has just a few top targets remaining in the 2020 recruiting class, and could find out its fate with some of them soon.
Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal four-star Henry Coleman will be making his college commitment in the next couple weeks. Iowa big Xavier Foster took his official visit to Blacksburg last weekend alongside Coleman.
One prospect whose pursuit by the Hokies has seemed to be a little longer is Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman power forward PJ Hall. However, according to Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans, there may be a different favorite for Hall.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news