"The conversation started with one of my coaches," Asante explained. "I’ve been playing linebacker all this year. They really liked my tape at the linebacker position and have seen me at the running back position as well.

Centreville (Va.) Westfield running back/athlete Eugene Asante is one such player. The VT staff got wind of a strong senior season for the 6-1, 212-pounder, and invited him to make a visit to campus. He did just that for the contest against Notre Dame Oct. 6.

Virginia Tech has used the 2019 recruiting cycle to redouble its efforts in recruiting home turf. Six of the 17 commitments in the group hail from within the Commonwealth. The Hokies continue to scour the home turf for more talent.

"I got to talk to Coach [Justin] Fuente and Coach [Bud] Foster before the game. They were happy that I was able to make it down to Blacksburg."

While the two-star prospect didn't get to broach the topic of a potential scholarship offer with the head coach and defensive coordinator, he certainly came away with the impression that he'll remain on the radar. He already boasts offers from FCS programs like Delaware State, Howard, New Hampshire, and Towson, and plans to take visits to more FBS programs - Kent State, Nebraska, and Louisville are planned for the Fall - to drum up interest.

With limited scholarships available in Virginia Tech's 2019 class, Asante may be considered more a preferred walk-on candidate in Blacksburg. That's no slight on his talent - it's simply a numbers game - but if that opportunity does arise, VT did a great job selling him on the experience of becoming a Hokie with his visit.

"The game experience was truly phenomenal," he said. "Lane Stadium was rocking at 8 o’clock. That environment and atmosphere had to be one of the best I have ever seen.

"I think the team did very well. In the game of football, it’s a game of inches. It is all about capitalizing on those opportunities. Props to Notre Dame they played a good game. But I know the boys in Blacksburg, will be coming out with a lot of intensity and quality football."