HokieHaven - Etute won't wait long

Etute won't wait long
Just a day after naming Virginia Tech to his final three - and barely a week after receiving a Virginia Tech offer - Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox linebacker Isi Etute set his decision date.
The 6-1, 197-pound two-star will make his college commitment July 11.
Announcing my commitment july 11th‼️— isietute (@isietute) June 28, 2020
