For the first time in 2024, the Hokies have lost a commitment. Stafford (Va.) Mountain View defensive tackle Eric Mensah is out.

The 6-3, 294-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 24 senior in the Commonwealth, but early returns from his senior season indicate that he's quite underrated.

He initially picked the Hokies over Maryland and UVa, though there was long a sense that he was hoping his nominal offer from Ohio State would become one that he could commit to. After reeling in his commitment, the Hokies had hoped that they'd done enough to turn that eventuality into a non-starter, but the Buckeyes were able to change the game quickly.

With his decommitment, Virginia Tech is down to 16 Class of 2024 pledges, and the No. 42 recruiting class nationally in the Rivals Team Rankings. With defensive tackle Emmett Laws holding down the position, there's an enhanced likelihood that two-way lineman commit Andrew Hanchuk will get to try his hand on his preferred side of the ball, defense, rather than on offense where he's a higher-caliber prospect.

Stay tuned for much more to come on the Hokies' 2024 class and the effects of losing Mensah's pledge.