News More News
ago football Edit

Emmett Laws named defensive line MVP at Rivals Camp New Jersey

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech picked up a key commit from Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2024 defensive tackle Emmett Laws back in April.

Today, the three-star earned MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series stop in New Jersey.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

The 6-2, 265-pounder was the only Hokie commit in attendance - but several Virginia Tech targets across multiple positions also took part. Recent Hokies offer Ryan Howerton was the offensive line MVP, for example.

Laws is currently ranked the No. 16 rising senior in Maryland and the No. 19 defensive tackle nationally. If he continues to put together a strong camp season, he may very well be due for a move up the rankings.

Laws's commitment is also big in that he's a connection that the Hokies can work to find more success at DeMatha, one of the DC area's top producers of high-level talent. He'll join 2023 signee Dante Lovett along the DeMatha-to-VT pathway, and with running backs coach Elijah Brooks (a former DeMatha head coach) the priimary recruiter i the area, that pathway can continue to bring talent to Blacksburg.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}