The next commit is in! Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2024 defensive tackle Emmett Laws has pledged to the Orange and Maroon.

Virginia Tech was actually one of the first programs to offer Laws, barely over a year ago, but had been on the periphery of his recruitment as Maryland, Georgia Tech, and others pushed for him. However, the Hokies' hire of former DeMatha head coach (and more recently, Maryland assistant) Elijah Brooks was a signal of intent to step up their game in the DMV region. Laws visited for a spring practice in late March, which established VT as a favorite.

He officially narrowed the list to Georgia Tech, Maryland, Penn State, and Pittsburgh alongside VT earlier this month, then set a commitment date for this afternoon. He didn't wait even that long, pulling the trigger at precisely noon, and becoming the fifth member of Virginia Tech's 2024 class.

A 6-2, 265-pounder ranked the No. 16 rising senior in Maryland and the No. 19 defensive tackle nationally, Laws is considered a three-star prospect according to Rivals.com, and becomes tied for the second-highest ranked player in the class with running back Tyler Mason, behind only four-star QB Davi Belfort. His pledge pushes the five-man group to No. 31 nationally in the Rivals team rankings.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Laws's commitment.