HokieHaven - Emmanuel Belmar to return for another season

The senior defensive end will try to rectify that by returning for one last year as a Hokie. Belmar will be a sixth-year senior on VT's 2021 squad.

After experiencing a dissapointing year in what should have been his final go-round as a Hokie, Emmanuel Belmar is not satisfied.

The 6-2, 255-pound end missed six of Virginia Tech's 11 games this year, but still managed a solid statistical season with three sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss (though that was among just nine total stops) in his five games. His tackle total was the lowest since he emerged as a regular starter during his redshirt sophomore year, though his TFL and sack numbers were pretty consistent with previous seasons.

Originally a three-star prospect from Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill in the 2016 class, Belmar was one of the last few Beamer-era recruits still on the team.

The Hokies lost defensive end Justus Reed and Jarrod Hewitt to graduation (both opted not to use the added year of eligibility after the freeze - it would have given Reed the chance to be a rare eighth-year senior), so returning Belmar should go a long way toward providing some continuity on the defensive line. DT Norell Pollard and DE Amare Barno also have starting experience, much of Barno's when Belmar was unavailable this season.

The Hokies' defense struggled this season, particularly on account of a number of players missing significant time both in practice and competing in games. Belmar hopes to rectify that from his individual perspective, at least, and lead the second year under coordinator Justin Hamilton.