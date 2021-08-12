Emmanuel Belmar medically retires

After a serious concussion left him limited during the 2020 season, Virginia Tech defensive end Emmanuel Bellmar will not use his final year of eligibility.

"After he's talked to his family and to our medical people, he's going to step away from football," said head coach Justin Fuente. "I feel for Emmanuel, because he was a very hard-nosed, tough football player for us. He just couldn't overcome the injury part, and he won't be able to play with us this year.

"We've encouraged him to be around as much as he would like, as much as, emotionally, he can handle - because he has been an instrumental part of our team culture and work ethic. Obviously, we support him and love him, and wish him nothing but the best in the future."

In 40 career games, Belmar made 81 tackles, 14 for loss with nine sacks. He also hurried the quarterback 21 times, and caused and recovered a fumble.

With his retirement - and the departures of freshmen Alec Bryant and Robert Wooten to Illinois and Texas Tech, respectively - VT is very thin on the defensive front. However, the starting positions aren't too worrisome with past starters Amare Barno and TyJuan Garbutt (who started most of 2019, and rejoined the team midway through last season) available on the top line. There will likely be plenty of playing time for true freshmen Mattheus Carroll and Cole Nelson, though.